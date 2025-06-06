Left Menu

Germany-U.S. Automotive Trade Tensions: Duty-Free Deal in Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks a reciprocal tariff waiver deal with the U.S. for cars, aiming for duty-free import/export opportunities. His discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and further talks with EU officials highlight ongoing international automotive trade negotiations involving major German car manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:20 IST
  • Germany

In a bid to reshape transatlantic trade, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday an initiative to foster duty-free car imports between Europe and the U.S. The effort, discussed with President Donald Trump during Merz's inaugural trip to Washington, aims to create a balance in automotive trade.

Merz revealed that dedicated representatives from the White House and the German chancellery will engage in intensive discussions to improve U.S.-German trade relations. However, he emphasized that trade negotiations would continue to fall under the jurisdiction of the European Union, mentioning an urgent briefing with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The announcement follows reports of ongoing discussions between major German automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen with U.S. officials regarding potential import tariff agreements, which could set a precedent for future cross-industry tariffs.

