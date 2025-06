Kremlin Asserts Ukraine War as Existential Crisis

The Kremlin has underscored the Ukraine conflict as a fundamental issue impacting Russia's national interests, downplaying U.S. President Donald Trump's comparison to a playground altercation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that this conflict goes beyond a mere territorial dispute, framing it as central to Russia's security and future.

While Moscow remains appreciative of American mediation, maintaining open communication channels with Washington is deemed essential as tensions persist.

