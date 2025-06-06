Left Menu

Horrific Allegations Surface in Punjab Village

An 11-year-old girl's distressing claims against her father brought horrific allegations to light in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The mother, having filed a report, unveiled a harrowing narrative of familial abuse. The father, now in custody, faces serious charges under relevant protective legislation as investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:17 IST
Horrific Allegations Surface in Punjab Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying case of alleged abuse has emerged from a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district where an 11-year-old girl claims she was raped by her father. This revelation came to light following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother with the local police.

Mukerian Station House Officer, Joginder Singh, stated that the mother recounted a history of domestic strife, mentioning frequent quarrels with her husband. Allegedly, her daughter was taken by the father to his village, where she later disclosed over the phone that she had been assaulted both physically and sexually in the absence of other family members.

Singh confirmed the father's arrest and noted that he has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. As investigations continue, the community awaits further developments in this disturbing case.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025