Horrific Allegations Surface in Punjab Village
An 11-year-old girl's distressing claims against her father brought horrific allegations to light in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The mother, having filed a report, unveiled a harrowing narrative of familial abuse. The father, now in custody, faces serious charges under relevant protective legislation as investigations proceed.
A horrifying case of alleged abuse has emerged from a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district where an 11-year-old girl claims she was raped by her father. This revelation came to light following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother with the local police.
Mukerian Station House Officer, Joginder Singh, stated that the mother recounted a history of domestic strife, mentioning frequent quarrels with her husband. Allegedly, her daughter was taken by the father to his village, where she later disclosed over the phone that she had been assaulted both physically and sexually in the absence of other family members.
Singh confirmed the father's arrest and noted that he has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act. As investigations continue, the community awaits further developments in this disturbing case.
