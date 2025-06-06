Left Menu

ASEAN Chair Calls for Peace Amid Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chairing ASEAN, has called on Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate their border dispute. He urged restraint and encouraged continued dialogue for a peaceful resolution. Anwar commended the countries' prime ministers for their commitment to peaceful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:36 IST
border dispute

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently presiding over the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, urged both Thailand and Cambodia on Friday to take steps to reduce tensions amidst a simmering border dispute.

On social media platform X, Anwar appealed to the neighboring countries to exercise restraint, implement de-escalation measures, and strive for a peaceful and comprehensive solution.

He noted his engagement with the prime ministers of both nations and expressed appreciation for their dedication to resolving the issues through peaceful negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

