An advocate from the city, Vinay Khatu, has been refused bail in a case involving allegations of embezzling Rs 2.57 crore from a client by issuing counterfeit High Court judgments. The court deemed his behavior unnatural, further noting that granting him bail could set a harmful precedent.

The accused, who faces previous charges of impersonating an IAS officer, has been in custody since his arrest on October 19 of the previous year. The allegations came to light when the complainant, Urmila Talyarkhan, realized discrepancies in court documentation through another lawyer's intervention.

The court underscored Khatu's prior offenses and societal implications, emphasizing that proceeding with leniency would potentially convey a negative message. Consequently, Khatu's plea was again denied, underscoring the gravity of the allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)