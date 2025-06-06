Left Menu

Unmasking Deception: Advocate Faces Denial in Alleged High Court Scam

A city-based advocate, Vinay Khatu, has been denied bail after being accused of swindling Rs 2.57 crore by providing fabricated High Court orders. The court cited his unnatural conduct and previous offenses as reasons for rejection. The case highlights legal trust issues and potential societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:37 IST
Unmasking Deception: Advocate Faces Denial in Alleged High Court Scam
Advocate
  • Country:
  • India

An advocate from the city, Vinay Khatu, has been refused bail in a case involving allegations of embezzling Rs 2.57 crore from a client by issuing counterfeit High Court judgments. The court deemed his behavior unnatural, further noting that granting him bail could set a harmful precedent.

The accused, who faces previous charges of impersonating an IAS officer, has been in custody since his arrest on October 19 of the previous year. The allegations came to light when the complainant, Urmila Talyarkhan, realized discrepancies in court documentation through another lawyer's intervention.

The court underscored Khatu's prior offenses and societal implications, emphasizing that proceeding with leniency would potentially convey a negative message. Consequently, Khatu's plea was again denied, underscoring the gravity of the allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025