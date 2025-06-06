From Social Media to Streets: The Gruesome Journey of a Murder Case
Cyberabad police arrested a man for murdering his partner and stuffing her body in a travel bag. The couple, from Nepal, met via social media and lived together in Hyderabad, where a disagreement over the woman's pregnancy led to the crime. Surveillance and investigation led to his capture.
Updated: 06-06-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Cyberabad police have cracked the case of a woman found dead in a travel bag, identifying her live-in partner as the prime suspect in the murder.
The victim, aged 33, and the accused, aged 30, both from Nepal, had met through social media and later moved to Hyderabad, according to a police release on Friday.
The body was discovered on June 4 in a secluded area in Bachupally, prompting an investigation that quickly pinpointed the suspect, who was apprehended June 5 in Bowrampet. The accused admitted to the crime, revealing it stemmed from a dispute over a pregnancy, ending in tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
