Justice for Daphne: Guilty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case

A Maltese jury has delivered guilty verdicts against two men charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, concluding a six-week trial that covered two homicides.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius were convicted of providing the explosive device that fatally wounded Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017. The assassination of the journalist, known for her reports on corruption within Malta's government and business sectors, shocked the continent and sparked widespread protests across Malta.

The family of Caruana Galizia welcomed the verdict, calling it a step towards justice, but expressed concern over the persistent institutional failures that they feel have not been adequately addressed. Additional trials related to the case continue, with sentencing to follow.