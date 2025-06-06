Justice for Daphne: Guilty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case
A Maltese jury convicted two men for their involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Jamie Vella and Robert Agius were found guilty of supplying the bomb that killed her in 2017. The case shook Europe, exposing corruption links in Malta's political sphere. The family still seeks full justice.
- Country:
- Malta
A Maltese jury has delivered guilty verdicts against two men charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, concluding a six-week trial that covered two homicides.
Jamie Vella and Robert Agius were convicted of providing the explosive device that fatally wounded Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017. The assassination of the journalist, known for her reports on corruption within Malta's government and business sectors, shocked the continent and sparked widespread protests across Malta.
The family of Caruana Galizia welcomed the verdict, calling it a step towards justice, but expressed concern over the persistent institutional failures that they feel have not been adequately addressed. Additional trials related to the case continue, with sentencing to follow.
ALSO READ
Arrest Shakes Sritex Amidst Corruption Probe: Director Nabbed
BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest
Supreme Court Halts ED's TASMAC Probe Over Corruption Allegations
U'Khand CM Dhami chairs meeting to discuss campaign against corruption; visits Shri Hemkunt Sahib
CBI files chargesheet against former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik and five others in Kiru hydropower corruption case: Officials.