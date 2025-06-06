Left Menu

Justice for Daphne: Guilty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case

A Maltese jury convicted two men for their involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Jamie Vella and Robert Agius were found guilty of supplying the bomb that killed her in 2017. The case shook Europe, exposing corruption links in Malta's political sphere. The family still seeks full justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:57 IST
Justice for Daphne: Guilty Verdicts in High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malta

A Maltese jury has delivered guilty verdicts against two men charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, concluding a six-week trial that covered two homicides.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius were convicted of providing the explosive device that fatally wounded Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017. The assassination of the journalist, known for her reports on corruption within Malta's government and business sectors, shocked the continent and sparked widespread protests across Malta.

The family of Caruana Galizia welcomed the verdict, calling it a step towards justice, but expressed concern over the persistent institutional failures that they feel have not been adequately addressed. Additional trials related to the case continue, with sentencing to follow.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025