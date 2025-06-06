Gang Rivalry Erupts in Jammu: Criminal Injured

A suspected case of inter-gang rivalry resulted in a firing incident on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, leading to the injury of a known criminal, police reported.

Paramjeet Singh, hailing from Sehora village and noted for his criminal history, suffered injuries after being shot at Gangyal chowk, confirmed a police spokesperson.

The incident unfolded at approximately 2.20 pm, necessitating Singh's urgent transfer to a nearby hospital. Authorities have dismissed any terrorist ties to the shooting but remain committed to a thorough investigation.