Gang Rivalry Erupts in Jammu: Criminal Injured
A criminal identified as Paramjeet Singh was injured in a shooting incident in Jammu, stemming from suspected inter-gang rivalry. The incident occurred at Gangyal chowk. No terrorist angle is suspected, and police are investigating further.
A suspected case of inter-gang rivalry resulted in a firing incident on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday, leading to the injury of a known criminal, police reported.
Paramjeet Singh, hailing from Sehora village and noted for his criminal history, suffered injuries after being shot at Gangyal chowk, confirmed a police spokesperson.
The incident unfolded at approximately 2.20 pm, necessitating Singh's urgent transfer to a nearby hospital. Authorities have dismissed any terrorist ties to the shooting but remain committed to a thorough investigation.
