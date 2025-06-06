Left Menu

Kolkata Doctor Arrested for Fraudulent Marriage Promises

A PGT doctor from Kolkata Medical College was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman by falsely promising marriage. The woman reported the doctor after allegedly being coerced into multiple pregnancies and subsequent abortions. The accused met the woman via social media.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:30 IST
Kolkata Doctor Arrested for Fraudulent Marriage Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital has been arrested following allegations of deceitfully engaging in sexual relations with a woman by falsely promising marriage, local law enforcement reported on Friday.

The woman, a North Bengal resident currently working in the area, filed a complaint with the Patuli police, leading to the doctor's arrest at the hospital. Initial investigations revealed that the doctor, a Malda native, met the complainant through a social networking site.

According to the police, the victim alleged the doctor coerced her into physical relationships, resulting in two pregnancies, each followed by an abortion performed without her consent. Recently, the accused reportedly began avoiding the victim and attempted to distance himself from her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

