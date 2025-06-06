Left Menu

RCB Official Among Four Remanded in Stadium Stampede Case

Four individuals, including a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official, were remanded to judicial custody over a stampede incident at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue for RCB, and three others associated with DNA Entertainment were arrested after a joint operation by the crime branch and Bengaluru police.

Four individuals, among them a high-ranking official of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have been placed in 14 days of judicial custody following their arrest in connection with a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The court, on Friday, remanded Nikhil Sosale, RCB's Head of Marketing and Revenue, along with Sunil Mathew, Sumanth, and Kiran Kumar from DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the agency managing the event.

The arrests were carried out in a coordinated effort by the Bengaluru police and the crime branch earlier in the day. Sosale was taken into custody at Bengaluru Airport while en route to Dubai. In response, he filed a petition at the Karnataka High Court challenging the grounds of his detention.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar took up the matter but declined to grant any immediate relief from arrest, opting instead to adjourn the case for further consideration on June 9.

