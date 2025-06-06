Delhi Police Crackdown: Tobacco Smuggling Network Busted

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated tobacco smuggling operation, capturing five smugglers and confiscating a significant consignment of 2.42 lakh foreign cigarettes. These cigarettes, imported from Dubai and Bangkok, lacked mandatory health warnings, making them illegal under Indian law.

The arrests occurred outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport following a meticulously planned surveillance operation by the Crime Branch. The individuals were intercepted as they arrived on various international flights, each carrying unusually large bags.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam revealed that the couriers were part of a coordinated smuggling network. Despite claiming ignorance of each other's identities, their synchronized movements suggested a hub-and-spoke model. The investigation continues to uncover higher-level operatives within the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)