Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Tobacco Smuggling Network Busted

The Delhi Police busted a tobacco smuggling network, seizing 2.42 lakh foreign cigarettes and arresting five couriers. The cigarettes, smuggled from Dubai and Bangkok, lacked necessary health warnings. The couriers, linked to a well-organized syndicate, were promised substantial sums for their illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:02 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Tobacco Smuggling Network Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated tobacco smuggling operation, capturing five smugglers and confiscating a significant consignment of 2.42 lakh foreign cigarettes. These cigarettes, imported from Dubai and Bangkok, lacked mandatory health warnings, making them illegal under Indian law.

The arrests occurred outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport following a meticulously planned surveillance operation by the Crime Branch. The individuals were intercepted as they arrived on various international flights, each carrying unusually large bags.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam revealed that the couriers were part of a coordinated smuggling network. Despite claiming ignorance of each other's identities, their synchronized movements suggested a hub-and-spoke model. The investigation continues to uncover higher-level operatives within the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025