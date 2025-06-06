Columbia Graduate's Deportation Sparks Debate Over Free Speech

A Columbia University graduate, Mahmoud Khalil, is facing deportation, citing irreparable harm from his detention due to his activism for Palestinian rights.

His absence during the birth of his first child and the loss of a job offer exemplify the personal and professional toll the situation has taken on his life.

The legal case draws attention to broader issues of free speech, as a federal judge has questioned the constitutionality of actions taken against Khalil for his beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)