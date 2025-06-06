Columbia Graduate's Deportation Sparks Debate Over Free Speech
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia graduate, faces deportation due to his pro-Palestinian activism. His detention has caused personal and career harm, missing his child's birth and losing a job offer. A federal judge questions the constitutionality of deporting Khalil for his beliefs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:08 IST
A Columbia University graduate, Mahmoud Khalil, is facing deportation, citing irreparable harm from his detention due to his activism for Palestinian rights.
His absence during the birth of his first child and the loss of a job offer exemplify the personal and professional toll the situation has taken on his life.
The legal case draws attention to broader issues of free speech, as a federal judge has questioned the constitutionality of actions taken against Khalil for his beliefs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Courthouse Shock: The Hidden Risks of Immigration Check-ins
Eleventh-Hour Changes: GOP Tax Cut and Immigration Bill Shifts
UK Immigration Decline: Indian Nationals Lead Emigration Wave
Family Reunion in Detention: Mahmoud Khalil's Emotional Meeting with Newborn
Immigration Tension: ICE Courthouse Arrests Spark Outcry