Puri Police Bust Illegal Arms Syndicate in Daring Operation

Puri District Police successfully dismantled an illegal arms smuggling syndicate, arresting six individuals and confiscating six firearms. This significant operation was orchestrated by a special team under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Vinit Agarwal, following a tip-off about illicit activities.

The police spent months conducting thorough surveillance and reconnaissance, ultimately identifying a key network led by infamous arms dealer Denga Muna, also known as Ramesh Parida. Their intervention culminated in the arrest of six suspects tied to the crime syndicate and the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

Authorities are now probing deeper into the network's connections. With organized crime being a newly emphasized area in legal statutes, those arrested are charged under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and additional sections. Seized items included pistols with magazines, ammunition, mobile phones, and cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)