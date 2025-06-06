Militant Arrests Foil Major Attack Plan in Punjab

PUNJAB, PAKISTAN – In a decisive intelligence-driven operation, Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested three militants in Punjab's Jhang Road, Pathan Colony on Friday. The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police led the operation approximately 225 kilometers from Lahore.

According to official statements, the three terrorists were identified as Azam from Minchinabad, Amjad from Pakpattan, and Manzoor from Bahawalnagar. All were residing in Southern Punjab and allegedly had ties with a foreign intelligence agency.

The militants were reportedly planning attacks on key urban centers including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan, coinciding with the Eid festival. Authorities disclosed that a large cache of weapons and explosives, along with detailed maps, were confiscated. The CTD Faisalabad has registered a legal case while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)