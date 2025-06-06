Left Menu

Militant Arrests Foil Major Attack Plan in Punjab

Three militants linked to a foreign intelligence agency were arrested in Punjab, Pakistan, in an operation by law enforcement agencies. The arrests thwarted plans to attack key locations during Eid. Significant weapons and explosives were seized, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:48 IST
Militant Arrests Foil Major Attack Plan in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

PUNJAB, PAKISTAN – In a decisive intelligence-driven operation, Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested three militants in Punjab's Jhang Road, Pathan Colony on Friday. The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police led the operation approximately 225 kilometers from Lahore.

According to official statements, the three terrorists were identified as Azam from Minchinabad, Amjad from Pakpattan, and Manzoor from Bahawalnagar. All were residing in Southern Punjab and allegedly had ties with a foreign intelligence agency.

The militants were reportedly planning attacks on key urban centers including Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan, coinciding with the Eid festival. Authorities disclosed that a large cache of weapons and explosives, along with detailed maps, were confiscated. The CTD Faisalabad has registered a legal case while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025