Eatala Rajender Denies Allegations in Kaleshwaram Scandal
BJP MP Eatala Rajender testified before a judicial commission regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana. As a former Finance Minister, Rajender emphasized his adherence to rules, distancing himself from decisions on the project execution. He called for public release of the commission's findings.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender appeared before a judicial commission on Friday to address allegations surrounding the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana. The commission is investigating reported irregularities involving the project.
Speaking to reporters, Rajender, previously a BRS leader and Finance Minister under former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, asserted he operated within governmental rules. He distanced himself from execution decisions handled by the irrigation department.
Rajender urged the Congress government to disclose the commission's findings and hold accountable those responsible for any wrongdoing. Controversy surrounds the project, deemed a major issue during the recent state assembly elections.
