Left Menu

Naxal Surrender Marks Shift from Insurgency to Inclusivity in Maharashtra

Twelve Naxalites in Maharashtra surrendered to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signaling a loss of faith in their movement. The government plans to eliminate Naxalism by 2026 through rehabilitation and development projects like the Gadchiroli steel city. Fadnavis also celebrated a mass wedding of ex-Naxalites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:02 IST
Naxal Surrender Marks Shift from Insurgency to Inclusivity in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Friday, Maharashtra made headlines as twelve hardcore Naxalites, with bounties exceeding Rs 1 crore, surrendered their arms in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant victory for state authorities.

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis stated that this event signifies a crucial weakening of the Naxalite movement in the state's Vidarbha region, recognized for its Left Wing Extremism. Speaking from Gadchiroli district, he emphasized that those leaving the movement want integration into society, pledging government support for their rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister also participated in the mass wedding of 13 former Naxalites and showcased state progress by handing over new police equipment. Fadnavis stressed plans to develop Gadchiroli into a steel city, representing a significant shift from insurgency to development while preserving local resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025