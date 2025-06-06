Naxal Surrender Marks Shift from Insurgency to Inclusivity in Maharashtra

This Friday, Maharashtra made headlines as twelve hardcore Naxalites, with bounties exceeding Rs 1 crore, surrendered their arms in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant victory for state authorities.

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis stated that this event signifies a crucial weakening of the Naxalite movement in the state's Vidarbha region, recognized for its Left Wing Extremism. Speaking from Gadchiroli district, he emphasized that those leaving the movement want integration into society, pledging government support for their rehabilitation.

The Chief Minister also participated in the mass wedding of 13 former Naxalites and showcased state progress by handing over new police equipment. Fadnavis stressed plans to develop Gadchiroli into a steel city, representing a significant shift from insurgency to development while preserving local resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)