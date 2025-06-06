Crimes of Betrayal: Kolkata's Alarming Cases of Trust Violations
Kolkata Police have apprehended two individuals associated with separate rape incidents. One involves a 22-year-old accused of assaulting a minor, while another involves a post-graduate trainee accused of deceiving a woman with false marriage promises. Both cases highlight serious issues of trust violations.
In a troubling series of events, Kolkata Police have arrested two individuals in connection with separate rape cases in the city. The arrests underscore grave violations of trust and exploitation of vulnerable victims.
The first arrest unfolded in Muchipara, where a 22-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Police reports indicate the accused lured the minor with chocolates, committing multiple acts of abuse. The action followed a complaint by the victim's mother, who reported threats by the suspect towards her daughter if the abuse was disclosed.
In an unrelated incident, a post-graduate trainee from Kolkata Medical College was arrested for allegedly misleading a woman with the false promise of marriage, thereby coercing her into a sexual relationship. The woman reported enduring two pregnancies, which were terminated without her consent. The investigation into these allegations continues, with police scrutinizing social media interactions and communication records.
