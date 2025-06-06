Left Menu

Parking Dispute at Hemkund Sahib Sparks Assault Allegations

Five Sikh men visiting Hemkund Sahib from Punjab were arrested following a parking dispute in Chamoli district. The conflict reportedly led to an assault on local traders, leaving two injured. The incident has raised concerns among local businesses about recurring disturbances involving visiting devotees.

06-06-2025
A parking altercation in Jyotirmath, Chamoli district, escalated when five Sikh men from Punjab attacked local traders, police reported. The men, visiting Hemkund Sahib, faced charges of assault after a broken gate prompted a conflict with parking owner Teeka Prasad Namboodiri and his son Gaurav.

According to Inspector DS Rawat, the dispute began when the devotees, hailing from Mohali, attempted to park vehicles in a private space at their hotel. The situation turned violent, with allegations that the visitors hurled stones, resulting in injuries to the property owners.

Following the incident, Namboodiri was hospitalized, while his son received first aid and returned home. Traders, led by Vyapar Mandal President Nain Singh Bhandari, have raised concerns over frequent disturbances by devotees, urging police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

