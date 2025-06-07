International Drug Ring Busted in Gurugram

In a major breakthrough, Gurugram Police have apprehended a man and a woman, both of foreign origin, on charges of possessing illegal drugs. The substances reportedly include cocaine and various intoxicating pills, confirmed police authorities on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Sikanderpur Crime Unit, law enforcement officials orchestrated a raid in the D-Block area of Sushant Lok. This operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 15.70 grams of cocaine and 29 pills deemed illegal under current drug enforcement laws.

The accused have been identified as Stanr, an African national, and Atinhunwa Etinosa, alias Ahunwa, from Nigeria. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 56 police station, invoking sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigations are ongoing, as police aim to dismantle the broader drug trafficking network that these individuals are believed to be part of.

(With inputs from agencies.)