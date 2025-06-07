Left Menu

Pentagon Watchdog Probes Defense Secretary's Signal Messaging Controversy

The Pentagon's inspector general is investigating if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's aides deleted Signal messages containing sensitive military information. This inquiry comes as Hegseth prepares to testify before Congress amidst controversy over security breaches and information leaks at the Pentagon.

The Pentagon inspector general is conducting an inquiry to determine whether any aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were instructed to erase Signal messaging app conversations potentially containing sensitive military details. The probe, driven by revelations that military strike information might have been inappropriately shared, highlights the ongoing scrutiny of information security within the Department of Defense.

Hegseth, who is set to testify before Congress next week, faces growing scrutiny over the handling of sensitive data following accusations of security lapses, such as installing an unsecured internet line and sharing unclassified strike details on Signal. The situation has raised concerns among lawmakers about the security of military operations and the decision-making processes at the Pentagon.

The investigation, requested by top members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is examining who had access to Hegseth's phone and the potential disclosure of sensitive information. The controversy underscores the complex balance between transparency and security in military communications, especially given the potential risks posed by unapproved communication platforms.

