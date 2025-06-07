Left Menu

Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Escalate

The Thai army announced its control over the border checkpoints with Cambodia amidst rising tensions. In response, Cambodia has increased its military presence and equipment along the border, heightening the situation between the two nations.

Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Thai army has declared it will assume control over the opening and closing of border checkpoints.

The announcement comes as Cambodia bolsters its military presence and equipment along the shared border, possibly signaling escalating hostilities.

The situation underscores the fragile relationship between the neighboring countries, drawing regional attention to border security and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

