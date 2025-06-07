Rising Tensions: Thailand-Cambodia Border Control

In a move that underscores rising regional tensions, Thailand's army announced it would take charge of managing the opening and closing of its border checkpoints with Cambodia. This announcement comes amid a climate of increasing diplomatic strain between the two nations.

A statement from the Thai army on Saturday indicated a decisive shift in the country's approach to border management, possibly hinting at further military engagement if necessary. The announcement reflects ongoing concerns over stability and security in the region.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has responded by reinforcing its military presence and equipment along the border. This development further complicates the tense relationship between the two neighboring countries, sparking wider international attention and calls for diplomatic dialogue to resolve potential conflicts.