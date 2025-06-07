Dino Morea Summoned: The Mithi River Desilting Scam Unveiled

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Dino Morea, his brother, and several Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for questioning next week. This is in connection to a money laundering investigation stemming from a Rs 65 crore desilting scam of the Mithi River.

Official sources confirmed the development following raids on over 15 locations linked to the accused in Mumbai and Kochi. The agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once they appear.

The scam, originally exposed by the Mumbai Police economic offences wing, alleges manipulated tenders and fraudulent billing to benefit contractors. Morea and his brother are suspected of links with middleman Ketan Kadam, with past questioning linked to this and another money laundering case.

(With inputs from agencies.)