Dino Morea Summoned: The Mithi River Desilting Scam Unveiled
Actor Dino Morea, his brother, and officials are summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. This relates to a Rs 65 crore scam involving the Mithi River desilting project from 2017-2023. Allegations include tender manipulation and fraudulent billing benefiting contractors.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Dino Morea, his brother, and several Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for questioning next week. This is in connection to a money laundering investigation stemming from a Rs 65 crore desilting scam of the Mithi River.
Official sources confirmed the development following raids on over 15 locations linked to the accused in Mumbai and Kochi. The agency will record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once they appear.
The scam, originally exposed by the Mumbai Police economic offences wing, alleges manipulated tenders and fraudulent billing to benefit contractors. Morea and his brother are suspected of links with middleman Ketan Kadam, with past questioning linked to this and another money laundering case.
