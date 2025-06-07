Left Menu

Fraudster Arrested for Threatening Delhi CM

A 25-year-old man named Shlok Tripathi was arrested for allegedly threatening Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Identified as a fraudster, Tripathi made the threat call from Ghaziabad and was apprehended in a joint operation by the Ghaziabad and Delhi Police. He confessed to being inebriated during the call.

  • India

A 25-year-old man, Shlok Tripathi, was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly threatening Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police officials confirmed. Tripathi, identified as a fraudster, was known for frequently changing his identity.

The threat was issued via an emergency helpline in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the night between Thursday and Friday. The call prompted an alert to the Delhi Police. A team from Ghaziabad was dispatched to the suspected call location, Panchwati Colony, but the caller evaded capture, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Ritesh Tripathi.

Despite the initial escape, Tripathi was eventually captured in a coordinated effort by the Ghaziabad and Delhi Police. He is currently being interrogated at the Delhi Police's Special Cell office in the city's northwest area, where he admitted to being intoxicated when the threat was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

