Empowering Election Efficiency: Tripura's Training Initiative for BLOs

The Chief Electoral Officer in Tripura has initiated a comprehensive training programme for Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and their supervisors, aimed at refining election management at the grassroots level. An official announced the initiative, designed to ensure accuracy and efficiency in the electoral process, on Saturday.

The training, overseen by the Election Commission of India, took place in West Tripura district and gathered 85 participants from the Mohanpur, Sadar, and Jirania subdivisions. This program will be expanded state-wide, according to Additional Chief Electoral Officer Usha Jen Mog.

The sessions focus on enhancing the core tasks of BLOs and supervisors, including door-to-door voter verification and the meticulous maintenance of photo electoral rolls. These efforts are crucial for ensuring error-free electoral rolls, thereby supporting free and fair elections.