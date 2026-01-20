Left Menu

Electoral Roll Battle in Bengal: A Political Flashpoint Unfolds

The ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has sparked significant political tension. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses the ruling TMC of hindering the process and housing illegal infiltrators. As both parties take firm stances, the SIR becomes central in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating 'statewide anarchy' to disrupt the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The revision, viewed as a key issue ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, has emerged as a major political flashpoint.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dhubulia, Adhikari alleged that BJP offices were under attack and roads blocked to intimidate supporters of the electoral revision. He framed the SIR as a crackdown on illegal voters, emphasizing that the initial phase, which saw 58 lakh names removed, was merely a 'trailer.'

Amid rising stakes, TMC accuses the BJP and Election Commission of politicizing the SIR against its support base. Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee contends that the Commission is curbing voting rights, while the BJP insists it's essential to end illegal infiltration and restore order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

