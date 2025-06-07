Left Menu

Decisive Blow Against Naxals: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security officers for their successful operation against Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Modi government emphasized its commitment to eradicating Naxalism. In the recent Operation Black Forest, 31 Maoists were eliminated, and several top outfits dismantled, showcasing a major victory in the fight against insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:53 IST
Decisive Blow Against Naxals: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, commended the security officers involved in recent successful operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh. He affirmed the government's resolve to eliminate the Naxal menace from India, underlining its significance in maintaining national security.

The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and senior home ministry officials. Shah expressed eagerness to visit Chhattisgarh and meet the brave soldiers contributing to these efforts.

The Chhattisgarh Police, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force, executed Operation Black Forest, culminating in the elimination of 31 hardcore Maoists and the destruction of key Maoist infrastructure, marking a significant stride in anti-insurgency operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025