Decisive Blow Against Naxals: Amit Shah Lauds Security Forces
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised security officers for their successful operation against Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Modi government emphasized its commitment to eradicating Naxalism. In the recent Operation Black Forest, 31 Maoists were eliminated, and several top outfits dismantled, showcasing a major victory in the fight against insurgency.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, commended the security officers involved in recent successful operations against Naxals in Chhattisgarh. He affirmed the government's resolve to eliminate the Naxal menace from India, underlining its significance in maintaining national security.
The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and senior home ministry officials. Shah expressed eagerness to visit Chhattisgarh and meet the brave soldiers contributing to these efforts.
The Chhattisgarh Police, alongside the Central Reserve Police Force, executed Operation Black Forest, culminating in the elimination of 31 hardcore Maoists and the destruction of key Maoist infrastructure, marking a significant stride in anti-insurgency operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
