NIA Chargesheets Khalistani Terrorist Goldy Brar in Gurugram Bomb Attacks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally accused five individuals, among them Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar, in the case of bomb attacks at two clubs in Gurugram, according to officials.

Included in the chargesheet are Satinderjit Singh, known as Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish, and US-based Randeep Singh, alias Randeep Malik. They have been booked under multiple sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials stated.

While most of the accused are in custody, Brar and Malik remain at large. The NIA uncovered a plot orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International to bomb Gurugram clubs, aiming to disrupt peace and foster communal unrest in the region, said authorities.

