Kerala Fisherman's Forex Scam: An Inside Look

In a shocking development, Delhi Police have nabbed a fisherman from Kerala, identified as Sreejith Rajendran, for allegedly orchestrating a forex scam that defrauded a retired army colonel of more than Rs 18.8 lakh. The deception involved the lure of high returns on investments in the foreign exchange market.

The arrest occurred after a thorough investigation traced the stolen funds through multiple bank accounts, many of which were opened using fraudulent addresses and mobile numbers. Through these accounts, the funds were channeled before being withdrawn. A significant transaction of Rs 5.93 lakh was linked to Sreejith's account in Oachira, Kollam.

This case is part of a larger syndicate operation, with another suspect, Sunil from Jodhpur, already apprehended earlier this year. The mastermind, Anandhu Lal, is still at large, while ongoing investigations continue to unravel the intricate web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)