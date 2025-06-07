Death Threat Drama: Estranged Husband's Desperate Bid for Contact
A 30-year-old man was arrested for issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a desperate attempt to contact his estranged wife. The man, Shlok Tripathi, made the threat after police refused to assist him. The incident has prompted increased security for the Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The alleged threat was made by Shlok Tripathi, who was desperate to contact his estranged wife and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The arrest was made during a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghaziabad. Tripathi, who faces an ongoing investigation, allegedly threatened the Chief Minister after police officers refused to assist him in contacting his wife, who had left him a year earlier due to his drinking problem.
As a result of the threat, security around Chief Minister Gupta's residence in northwest Delhi has been intensified. The incident highlights the personal struggles and erratic behaviors that can follow the end of marital relationships, particularly when compounded by substance abuse and legal disputes.
ALSO READ
Chagos Islands Sovereignty Swap Secures Security
Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Arrested Over 2019 Assault Case
Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case
Scandal at Bandla Hydro Engineering College: Director Arrested for Sexual Harassment
Former NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment and Suicide Case