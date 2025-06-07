Left Menu

Death Threat Drama: Estranged Husband's Desperate Bid for Contact

A 30-year-old man was arrested for issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a desperate attempt to contact his estranged wife. The man, Shlok Tripathi, made the threat after police refused to assist him. The incident has prompted increased security for the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:46 IST
Death Threat Drama: Estranged Husband's Desperate Bid for Contact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for issuing a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The alleged threat was made by Shlok Tripathi, who was desperate to contact his estranged wife and was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghaziabad. Tripathi, who faces an ongoing investigation, allegedly threatened the Chief Minister after police officers refused to assist him in contacting his wife, who had left him a year earlier due to his drinking problem.

As a result of the threat, security around Chief Minister Gupta's residence in northwest Delhi has been intensified. The incident highlights the personal struggles and erratic behaviors that can follow the end of marital relationships, particularly when compounded by substance abuse and legal disputes.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025