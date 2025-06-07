Tragic End to Dispute: Home Guard Jawan Allegedly Murders Partner
A Home Guard jawan named Pushpendra allegedly murdered his partner Kiran following a dispute in Banda. Kiran, a 48-year-old resident of Bhanpur village, was bludgeoned to death with a brick. The police have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A grave incident unfolded in the Banda area as a Home Guard jawan reportedly murdered his partner after an altercation. The victim, identified as Kiran, a 48-year-old from Bhanpur village, faced a tragic end on Saturday morning.
According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the suspect, Pushpendra, who was in a relationship with Kiran, allegedly used a brick to inflict the fatal blow during their dispute, resulting in her immediate death.
The police have since dispatched Kiran's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.
- READ MORE ON:
- HomeGuard
- Jawan
- Murder
- Crime
- Banda
- Police
- Dispute
- Relationship
- Postmortem
- Kiran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Anchorage Reaches $2.1M Settlement in Police Shooting of Teen
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigration & Bribery Under Scrutiny
Laughter Yoga Brings Joy to Jaipur Police: A Step Towards Stress Relief
Three killed, one injured as car hits tree, crashes into electricity lamp post in Bhopal: Police.
Odisha's Special Initiative for Kotia: Resolving Decades of Border Dispute