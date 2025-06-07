Tragic End to Dispute: Home Guard Jawan Allegedly Murders Partner

A grave incident unfolded in the Banda area as a Home Guard jawan reportedly murdered his partner after an altercation. The victim, identified as Kiran, a 48-year-old from Bhanpur village, faced a tragic end on Saturday morning.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the suspect, Pushpendra, who was in a relationship with Kiran, allegedly used a brick to inflict the fatal blow during their dispute, resulting in her immediate death.

The police have since dispatched Kiran's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.