Left Menu

Tragic End to Dispute: Home Guard Jawan Allegedly Murders Partner

A Home Guard jawan named Pushpendra allegedly murdered his partner Kiran following a dispute in Banda. Kiran, a 48-year-old resident of Bhanpur village, was bludgeoned to death with a brick. The police have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:48 IST
Tragic End to Dispute: Home Guard Jawan Allegedly Murders Partner
  • Country:
  • India

A grave incident unfolded in the Banda area as a Home Guard jawan reportedly murdered his partner after an altercation. The victim, identified as Kiran, a 48-year-old from Bhanpur village, faced a tragic end on Saturday morning.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, the suspect, Pushpendra, who was in a relationship with Kiran, allegedly used a brick to inflict the fatal blow during their dispute, resulting in her immediate death.

The police have since dispatched Kiran's body for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025