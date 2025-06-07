Police Rescue 14 Exploited Girls in Bihar Orchestra Crackdown

In a major operation, Bihar's Gopalganj district police rescued 14 girls who had been forced into exploitation as dancers for orchestra groups. The rescue operation followed coordinated searches conducted alongside an NGO at various locations, police officials disclosed.

Most of the rescued girls are believed to be residents of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. In connection with the case, authorities have arrested Rakesh Singh, identified as an orchestra operator. The rescue followed specific intelligence received by the police.

Raids were executed across various sites, leading to Singh's capture. A case is filed, and investigations are underway, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional orchestra operators involved in these criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)