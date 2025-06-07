Left Menu

Police Rescue 14 Exploited Girls in Bihar Orchestra Crackdown

In a significant operation, police rescued 14 girls forced into dancing for orchestra groups in Bihar's Gopalganj district. With most hailing from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, the raid led to the arrest of Rakesh Singh, an orchestra operator, while efforts continue to apprehend others involved.

Gopalganj | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:08 IST
In a major operation, Bihar's Gopalganj district police rescued 14 girls who had been forced into exploitation as dancers for orchestra groups. The rescue operation followed coordinated searches conducted alongside an NGO at various locations, police officials disclosed.

Most of the rescued girls are believed to be residents of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. In connection with the case, authorities have arrested Rakesh Singh, identified as an orchestra operator. The rescue followed specific intelligence received by the police.

Raids were executed across various sites, leading to Singh's capture. A case is filed, and investigations are underway, with ongoing efforts to apprehend additional orchestra operators involved in these criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

