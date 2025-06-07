Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Dalit Youth Found Hanging

A Dalit youth, Chandrika Prasad Kori, was found hanging from a mango tree near Shivganj village. His father, Jagdev Kori, reported the incident to Munshiganj police. The authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem and are conducting an investigation into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:53 IST
Tragic Discovery: Dalit Youth Found Hanging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy unfolded in Shivganj village as a Dalit youth was discovered hanging from a mango tree under suspicious circumstances, according to local police reports.

Chandrika Prasad Kori, the deceased, had his death reported by his father Jagdev Kori to the Munshiganj police station early Saturday morning.

The authorities have responded by sending the body for a post-mortem examination while an extensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event, stated Munshiganj Police Station SHO Shivakant Tripathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025