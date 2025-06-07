Tragic Discovery: Dalit Youth Found Hanging

Tragedy unfolded in Shivganj village as a Dalit youth was discovered hanging from a mango tree under suspicious circumstances, according to local police reports.

Chandrika Prasad Kori, the deceased, had his death reported by his father Jagdev Kori to the Munshiganj police station early Saturday morning.

The authorities have responded by sending the body for a post-mortem examination while an extensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event, stated Munshiganj Police Station SHO Shivakant Tripathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)