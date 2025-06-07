Tragic Discovery: Dalit Youth Found Hanging
A Dalit youth, Chandrika Prasad Kori, was found hanging from a mango tree near Shivganj village. His father, Jagdev Kori, reported the incident to Munshiganj police. The authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem and are conducting an investigation into the case.
Tragedy unfolded in Shivganj village as a Dalit youth was discovered hanging from a mango tree under suspicious circumstances, according to local police reports.
Chandrika Prasad Kori, the deceased, had his death reported by his father Jagdev Kori to the Munshiganj police station early Saturday morning.
The authorities have responded by sending the body for a post-mortem examination while an extensive investigation is underway to uncover the truth behind this tragic event, stated Munshiganj Police Station SHO Shivakant Tripathi.
