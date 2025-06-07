Assam CM Advocates Eviction Drives to Curb Illegal Land Occupation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the continuation of eviction drives against illegal land occupation. Highlighting a shift in demography due to immigration as a politically sensitive issue, Sarma urged minority community leaders to work towards peaceful coexistence, stressing adherence to Supreme Court guidelines during eviction processes.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reiterated his government's commitment to continue eviction drives aimed at clearing illegal land encroachments, a move he claims has deterred such activities significantly across the state.
Addressing reporters, Sarma stressed the potential political ramifications of demographic shifts resulting from immigration, urging minority leaders to grasp the importance of staying within their communities to avoid conflict.
He underscored the importance of following Supreme Court protocols for eviction, citing successful drives across districts while warning against immigration-induced demographic changes in constituencies like Goalpara East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
