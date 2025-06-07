Left Menu

Himachal's Path to Self-Reliance Under Scrutiny

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu criticizes the previous BJP government's management, citing financial mishaps. He outlines Congress's plans for self-reliance, emphasizing development projects in Una district. Sukhu highlights achievements in solar power and water infrastructure, pledging continued progress with community support.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the former BJP administration of pushing the state into financial distress due to unplanned expenditures and loans from the Centre.

Speaking at a public event in Una, Sukhu critiqued the BJP's 'double engine' government, stating it failed in meaningful developmental contributions. He assured that the Congress party intends to revive the economy with the community's cooperation, planning strategic projects to boost self-reliance.

The CM celebrated Una becoming a solar-powered district and highlighted new infrastructure projects aimed at improving water supply and healthcare. Emphasizing traditional values, Sukhu inaugurated projects worth crores and announced future incentives to fortify local development.

