Tragic Incident: Stray Dog Found with Newborn at Indore Hospital

A disturbing incident unfolded in Indore, India, where a stray dog was discovered with a dead newborn in its jaws at a government hospital. Authorities are investigating the newborn's origin, as CCTV footage suggests a 17-year-old girl, hospitalized for colic, may have given birth in the toilet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking event occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when a stray dog was seen carrying a dead newborn near a government hospital's toilet. A security guard eventually recovered the body, prompting an investigation into the infant's origin and related events.

The Mhow civil hospital, situated 25 kilometers from Indore's district headquarters, and local police have initiated a probe. CCTV footage indicated the incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 am. Dr. HR Verma, the hospital in charge, revealed that a 17-year-old girl was admitted the previous evening, complaining of colic. Authorities suspect she may have given birth in the hospital's toilet.

Following the birth, the girl reportedly disappeared with an unidentified man. Officials said the newborn, possibly stillborn, was taken by a dog from the toilet area. The infant's body, found partially eaten, received a post mortem on Saturday. Hospital sources suggested stray dogs entered through open gates at night, leading to the tragic encounter.

