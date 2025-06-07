Left Menu

Trapped in Tyranny: A Bar Dancer's Tale of Survival

A 23-year-old woman from Sodepur, West Bengal, was detained and assaulted after refusing to work as a bar dancer. Lured by a job offer on social media, she was held by her alleged assailant and his family. After escaping, she filed a police complaint. Authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:59 IST
Trapped in Tyranny: A Bar Dancer's Tale of Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman from the Sodepur area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has alleged a disturbing ordeal in which she was forcibly detained and brutally assaulted for months. According to police reports, the 23-year-old was held captive by a man and his family in Howrah's Domjur area.

The woman, who had met the alleged perpetrator through Facebook five months prior, was lured with the promise of employment. Upon visiting his residence to discuss job prospects, she was instead assaulted and pressured to become a bar dancer. After her refusal, she was reportedly forced into domestic chores.

The victim managed to escape and revealed her horrific experience, leading to an FIR lodged at Khardah police station. She was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who, along with his mother, is currently evading capture.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025