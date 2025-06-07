Trapped in Tyranny: A Bar Dancer's Tale of Survival
A 23-year-old woman from Sodepur, West Bengal, was detained and assaulted after refusing to work as a bar dancer. Lured by a job offer on social media, she was held by her alleged assailant and his family. After escaping, she filed a police complaint. Authorities are investigating.
A young woman from the Sodepur area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has alleged a disturbing ordeal in which she was forcibly detained and brutally assaulted for months. According to police reports, the 23-year-old was held captive by a man and his family in Howrah's Domjur area.
The woman, who had met the alleged perpetrator through Facebook five months prior, was lured with the promise of employment. Upon visiting his residence to discuss job prospects, she was instead assaulted and pressured to become a bar dancer. After her refusal, she was reportedly forced into domestic chores.
The victim managed to escape and revealed her horrific experience, leading to an FIR lodged at Khardah police station. She was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, who, along with his mother, is currently evading capture.
