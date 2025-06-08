Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Shell Companies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a campaign against shell companies in a bid to curb the misuse of facilities intended for legitimate traders.

During a high-level review of the State Tax Department, the CM emphasized the importance of transparency in tax collection and advocated for a strategy that combines technological efficiency with stringent enforcement.

Describing tax evasion as a 'national crime,' Adityanath called for special strategies in areas with below-average tax collection. He instructed that suspicious firms under Central GST be reported to the Centre for deregistration, while State GST firms undergo thorough investigation.