Uttar Pradesh's Crackdown on Shell Companies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state officials to target shell companies to curb tax evasion. Emphasizing transparency and efficiency, he urged the use of technology and strict enforcement. Adityanath highlighted tax evasion's detrimental impact on development and welfare schemes and advocated inspections of new firms.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a campaign against shell companies in a bid to curb the misuse of facilities intended for legitimate traders.
During a high-level review of the State Tax Department, the CM emphasized the importance of transparency in tax collection and advocated for a strategy that combines technological efficiency with stringent enforcement.
Describing tax evasion as a 'national crime,' Adityanath called for special strategies in areas with below-average tax collection. He instructed that suspicious firms under Central GST be reported to the Centre for deregistration, while State GST firms undergo thorough investigation.
