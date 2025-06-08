Pentagon Prepares to Mobilize Marines Amid Los Angeles Unrest
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon is ready to deploy active duty Marines if violence in Los Angeles persists. The National Guard has already been mobilized to assist federal law enforcement in the area, with Marines at Camp Pendleton on high alert.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed on Saturday that the Pentagon is prepared to deploy active duty Marines in response to ongoing violence in Los Angeles.
According to Hegseth, the National Guard has been mobilized immediately to assist federal law enforcement efforts. Should the unrest continue, Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton stand ready for deployment, remaining on high alert.
This move comes as tensions escalate, highlighting the federal government's readiness to manage potential disturbances in the area.
