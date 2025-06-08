Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid National Guard Deployment and Immigration Protests
The Trump administration is deploying 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles following immigration raids that sparked protests. Federal agents clashed with demonstrators, some of whom displayed Mexican flags. The administration has not yet invoked the Insurrection Act, but tensions continue over immigration policies in the city.
The Trump administration has announced the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles as tensions flare over immigration raids that have ignited public protests. Federal agents faced demonstrators over the weekend, many of whom were seen displaying Mexican flags amidst chants like 'ICE out of L.A.!'
Despite federal officials refraining from invoking the Insurrection Act, the demonstrations have put a spotlight on immigration enforcement policies. Notably, the decision to send troops was met with criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who accused the administration of creating a spectacle rather than addressing a shortage of law enforcement.
As the protests in Los Angeles unfold, the conflict underscores the divide between the Democratic-run city with its significant Hispanic population and the Republican administration pushing a hardline immigration agenda. Video footage from the protests show heavy security presence as detentions occurred, further fueling tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
