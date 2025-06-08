Mystery in Panchkula: Man Found Hanging from Tree
A 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Panchkula. Authorities are working to identify the man and are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of an ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A chilling discovery was made in Panchkula on Sunday morning when a man, estimated to be 35 years old, was found hanging from a tree.
The location, near the gate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Sector 17, has sparked a detailed investigation by local authorities.
Police are now focused on identifying the man, with CCTV footage being analyzed to uncover further details surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh: Police receives bomb threat call in Vijayawada; no explosives found
Viral Assault Video Sparks Investigation into Alleged Child Abuse
Police Crack Down on Forced Dance Operations in Bihar
Delhi Police Nab Gogi Gang Member After Dramatic Encounter
Notorious Gangster Killed in Police Encounter in Bihar