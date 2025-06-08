Mystery in Panchkula: Man Found Hanging from Tree

A chilling discovery was made in Panchkula on Sunday morning when a man, estimated to be 35 years old, was found hanging from a tree.

The location, near the gate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Sector 17, has sparked a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Police are now focused on identifying the man, with CCTV footage being analyzed to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

