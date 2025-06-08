Left Menu

Mystery in Panchkula: Man Found Hanging from Tree

A 35-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Panchkula. Authorities are working to identify the man and are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:03 IST
Mystery in Panchkula: Man Found Hanging from Tree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made in Panchkula on Sunday morning when a man, estimated to be 35 years old, was found hanging from a tree.

The location, near the gate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station in Sector 17, has sparked a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Police are now focused on identifying the man, with CCTV footage being analyzed to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025