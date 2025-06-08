Left Menu

High Stakes: Judge Varma Faces Impeachment Threat Amid Scandal

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court faces potential impeachment by the Indian Parliament due to alleged corruption. Resigning would allow him to retain pension benefits, but impeachment would strip these away. The parliamentary process requires a committee investigation, yet a previous in-house inquiry has already reported on the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:45 IST
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court may need to resign to avoid an impeachment by Parliament over corruption allegations. The government is pushing for a motion seeking his removal as officials deliberate on the process of appointing and removing judges.

If Justice Varma chooses to resign, he will continue receiving pension and benefits, whereas impeachment would lead to the loss of these entitlements. According to Article 217 of the Constitution, a judge can resign by addressing a letter to the President without requiring approval.

Previous attempts to persuade Justice Varma to step down have failed. With parliamentary proceedings set to begin, Justice Varma's case will be among the first in the new Parliament building, highlighting a potential historic moment in judicial accountability.

