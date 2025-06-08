Left Menu

Communal Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Illegal Cattle Slaughter

Sixteen arrests were made in Assam for illegal cattle slaughter during Eid. The incidents sparked protests from both Hindu and Muslim communities, resulting in clashes with the police. The Assam Cattle Preservation Act governs the legality of such activities. Authorities are working to maintain communal harmony and public order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:31 IST
Communal Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Illegal Cattle Slaughter
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen individuals in Assam have been apprehended following allegations of illegal cattle slaughter during the Eid festivities, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The incidents, which led to the discovery of cattle parts at multiple sites, incited communal protests across the state, raising tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

While the Assam Cattle Preservation Act restricts cattle slaughter in certain areas, the government emphasizes maintaining communal harmony without compromising on law and order.

