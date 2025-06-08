Communal Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Illegal Cattle Slaughter

Sixteen individuals in Assam have been apprehended following allegations of illegal cattle slaughter during the Eid festivities, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The incidents, which led to the discovery of cattle parts at multiple sites, incited communal protests across the state, raising tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

While the Assam Cattle Preservation Act restricts cattle slaughter in certain areas, the government emphasizes maintaining communal harmony without compromising on law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)