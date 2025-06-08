Crackdown on Mangalsutra-Gang at Temples: 10 Women Arrested
A gang of female thieves targeting temple-goers in Mathura was dismantled after a judge's mangalsutra was stolen. Police arrested 10 women involved in various thefts at temples. These women, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, engaged in pickpocketing and snatching valuables. Legal proceedings are underway.
A notorious gang of women thieves who targeted devotees in Mathura has been dismantled following a proactive police operation initiated after a judge had her mangalsutra stolen, officials reported on Sunday.
The arrest of ten women has put an end to a spree of thefts in temples. The crime was highlighted when Prema Sahu, an Additional District and Sessions Judge from Madhya Pradesh, was robbed during her visit to the Thakur Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, officials noted.
Authorities disclosed that the gang traveled from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to execute thefts in crowded temple areas. Numerous stolen items, including cash and personal documents, have been recovered, leading to legal actions against the suspects, police confirmed.
