Left Menu

Crackdown on Mangalsutra-Gang at Temples: 10 Women Arrested

A gang of female thieves targeting temple-goers in Mathura was dismantled after a judge's mangalsutra was stolen. Police arrested 10 women involved in various thefts at temples. These women, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, engaged in pickpocketing and snatching valuables. Legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:00 IST
Crackdown on Mangalsutra-Gang at Temples: 10 Women Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gang of women thieves who targeted devotees in Mathura has been dismantled following a proactive police operation initiated after a judge had her mangalsutra stolen, officials reported on Sunday.

The arrest of ten women has put an end to a spree of thefts in temples. The crime was highlighted when Prema Sahu, an Additional District and Sessions Judge from Madhya Pradesh, was robbed during her visit to the Thakur Shri Radharaman Temple in Vrindavan, officials noted.

Authorities disclosed that the gang traveled from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to execute thefts in crowded temple areas. Numerous stolen items, including cash and personal documents, have been recovered, leading to legal actions against the suspects, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025