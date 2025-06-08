Left Menu

Karnataka's Scheduled Castes Survey: Delving into Internal Reservation Dynamics

Karnataka is conducting a comprehensive survey across its Scheduled Castes (SCs) to gather data for internal reservation. The survey, which started in April, aims to address representation disparities within SCs. Approximately 90% is completed, with provisions in place to ensure the remaining 10% is collected by June 22.

An ongoing survey in Karnataka aims to collect empirical data for facilitating internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs). Conducted by a commission headed by retired judge H N Nagmohan Das, this survey targets a 90% completion rate, utilizing 'citizen centric services' centers from June 9 to 22 to gather the remaining data.

The survey has faced requests for time extensions but prioritizes addressing the educational and governmental representation of 101 SC groups across the state. The initiative seeks to ensure equitable access to benefits by addressing disparities within the SC communities, amid allegations that a few influential sub-castes monopolize the advantages.

In light of schools reopening, teachers initially appointed as enumerators have been reassigned, compelling the survey to establish provisions at key service centers. With the participation of citizens through Aadhaar or ration card submissions, the effort will continue until June 22, fostering a comprehensive understanding of SC representation statewide.

