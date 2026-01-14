Left Menu

Controversial Demolition in Betul: Educational Efforts or Illegal Construction?

The Betul district administration demolished an illegal building portion owned by Abdul Naeem, purportedly intended for a school, after procedural non-compliance. Despite rumors of a madrasa, officials found no such activities. Villagers protested, citing a need for local education; however, the demolition proceeded under legal provisions.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:15 IST
In Betul district, authorities demolished a portion of a building due to procedural violations, quashing rumors that the structure housed unauthorized educational activities. The operation, led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajit Maravi, followed reports involving children's education overseen by Abdul Naeem in Dhaba village.

Abdul Naeem, the building's owner, contended he sought to establish a legitimate educational facility and submitted required applications, albeit without obtaining necessary clearance from the Gram Panchayat. The building, deficient in securing a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC), faced demolition despite community backlash.

Local residents, including Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) worker Sonu Panse, opposed the move, advocating for community education opportunities. Despite an NOC being hastily issued by the local Sarpanch, its validity was questioned, as procedural adherence requires a signature from the Panchayat Secretary.

