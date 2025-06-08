Escalating Tensions: Russia Advances in Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk

In an alarming escalation, Russian forces have progressed to the edge of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. This advance comes amid a contentious exchange between Moscow and Kyiv concerning peace negotiations and the return of soldiers' bodies killed in the ongoing war.

Reports indicate Russia seized over 190 square kilometers in Sumy and now presses on the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Kyiv's military response highlights the strategic importance of regions like Kostyantynivka.

Meanwhile, accusations between the nations continue, with Russia accusing Ukraine of delaying prisoner swaps and playing political games. International figures, including President Trump, express concern over the severe implications of sustained conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)