Left Menu

Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Meitei Leaders' Arrests

The arrest of Meitei outfit leaders has sparked widespread protests in Manipur. Demonstrators defied prohibitory orders in several districts, leading to clashes with security forces. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a security review meeting, and internet services were suspended to curb the unrest. Five people were arrested, including one by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:47 IST
Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Meitei Leaders' Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur has been engulfed in turmoil following the arrest of Meitei outfit leaders, sparking widespread protests across the region. Demonstrators took to the streets, defying prohibitory orders and clashing with security forces in several districts, including Imphal West and East.

In response to the escalating tensions, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a security review meeting with senior officials. Additionally, internet services in the affected districts have been suspended in an effort to curb unrest and prevent further dissemination of provocative material on social media.

The arrests, which included a high-profile detention by the Central Bureau of Investigation, have highlighted the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. With violence having claimed over 260 lives since May 2023, the state remains under President's rule with the assembly in suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025