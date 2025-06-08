Unrest in Manipur: Protests Erupt Over Meitei Leaders' Arrests

Manipur has been engulfed in turmoil following the arrest of Meitei outfit leaders, sparking widespread protests across the region. Demonstrators took to the streets, defying prohibitory orders and clashing with security forces in several districts, including Imphal West and East.

In response to the escalating tensions, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a security review meeting with senior officials. Additionally, internet services in the affected districts have been suspended in an effort to curb unrest and prevent further dissemination of provocative material on social media.

The arrests, which included a high-profile detention by the Central Bureau of Investigation, have highlighted the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. With violence having claimed over 260 lives since May 2023, the state remains under President's rule with the assembly in suspended animation.

