Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Muzaffarnagar: Police on the Hunt for Suspects

In Muzaffarnagar district, two minor girls were allegedly raped by local youths. The suspects, Abrar and Imran, are currently at large. The incident occurred during Eid festivities. Authorities have registered a case and are actively seeking the accused. The victims have been sent for medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:59 IST
Tragic Incident in Muzaffarnagar: Police on the Hunt for Suspects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident reported in the Muzaffarnagar district, police have initiated a manhunt after two minor girls were allegedly raped by local youths.

The suspects, identified as Abrar and his friend Imran, remain at large, prompting authorities to intensify their search.

The unfortunate incident took place during Eid celebrations, and the victims have been medically examined. Police have registered a case and emphasized their commitment to capturing the absconders.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025