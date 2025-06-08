Tragic Incident in Muzaffarnagar: Police on the Hunt for Suspects

In a disturbing incident reported in the Muzaffarnagar district, police have initiated a manhunt after two minor girls were allegedly raped by local youths.

The suspects, identified as Abrar and his friend Imran, remain at large, prompting authorities to intensify their search.

The unfortunate incident took place during Eid celebrations, and the victims have been medically examined. Police have registered a case and emphasized their commitment to capturing the absconders.