Tragic Incident in Muzaffarnagar: Police on the Hunt for Suspects
In Muzaffarnagar district, two minor girls were allegedly raped by local youths. The suspects, Abrar and Imran, are currently at large. The incident occurred during Eid festivities. Authorities have registered a case and are actively seeking the accused. The victims have been sent for medical examination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:59 IST
Country: India
- India
In a disturbing incident reported in the Muzaffarnagar district, police have initiated a manhunt after two minor girls were allegedly raped by local youths.
The suspects, identified as Abrar and his friend Imran, remain at large, prompting authorities to intensify their search.
The unfortunate incident took place during Eid celebrations, and the victims have been medically examined. Police have registered a case and emphasized their commitment to capturing the absconders.
