Left Menu

Mother-Son Duo Accused of Assault over Porn Film Refusal

A mother-son duo in Domjur, Howrah, allegedly detained and assaulted a woman for rejecting participation in a pornographic film. Police have launched a search for the pair, suspected of operating a film and sex racket. The victim is hospitalized after claiming torture, especially by the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:02 IST
Mother-Son Duo Accused of Assault over Porn Film Refusal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An urgent manhunt is underway for a mother-son pair in Domjur, Howrah, accused of detaining and assaulting a 23-year-old woman over a pornographic film role rejection, police officials reported Sunday.

The victim, currently being treated at the College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, alleged significant abuse during her detainment, particularly by the female suspect. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate is probing whether the accused duo ran a pornography racket disguised as an event management business.

The woman accused, along with her son, reportedly also managed a film production house producing 'soft porn' reels, using job offers to lure women before forcing them into activities involving explicit content. The police are investigating claims of a linked sex racket and are actively searching for the accused pair.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025