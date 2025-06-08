Mother-Son Duo Accused of Assault over Porn Film Refusal
A mother-son duo in Domjur, Howrah, allegedly detained and assaulted a woman for rejecting participation in a pornographic film. Police have launched a search for the pair, suspected of operating a film and sex racket. The victim is hospitalized after claiming torture, especially by the woman.
An urgent manhunt is underway for a mother-son pair in Domjur, Howrah, accused of detaining and assaulting a 23-year-old woman over a pornographic film role rejection, police officials reported Sunday.
The victim, currently being treated at the College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, alleged significant abuse during her detainment, particularly by the female suspect. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate is probing whether the accused duo ran a pornography racket disguised as an event management business.
The woman accused, along with her son, reportedly also managed a film production house producing 'soft porn' reels, using job offers to lure women before forcing them into activities involving explicit content. The police are investigating claims of a linked sex racket and are actively searching for the accused pair.